Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.63

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.63 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 999458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £56.00 million, a PE ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

