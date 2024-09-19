Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $211.40

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.40 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.91). Ramsdens shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.87), with a volume of 15,280 shares.

Ramsdens Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.25 and a beta of 1.21.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

