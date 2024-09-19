Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 1,777,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.