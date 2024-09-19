Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 2.4%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.33. 21,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 155,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

