Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.