Raymond James Increases Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target to C$8.00

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.
BLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BLN
Blackline Safety Trading Up 4.0 %
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Alphabet a Long-Term Buying Opportunity After Recent Declines?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.