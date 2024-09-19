Raymond James Increases Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target to C$8.00

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLNGet Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE BLN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.71. 326,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.68.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

