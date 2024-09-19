Raymond James Increases MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $14.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
