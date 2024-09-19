RC365 (LON:RCGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.60

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.79 ($0.02), with a volume of 185086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

RC365 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.29.

RC365 Company Profile

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

