Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ready Capital and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 1 6 1 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Ready Capital currently has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.61%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Ready Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and Braemar Hotels & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.43 $339.45 million $1.61 5.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $744.00 million 0.28 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.78

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital -5.67% 7.32% 1.46% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -4.95% -12.33% -1.64%

Summary

Ready Capital beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.