Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.3 %
LON RECI opened at GBX 130.35 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.42. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 113.50 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.56 ($1.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
