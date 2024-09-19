Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Navigator (NVGS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Navigator (NYSE: NVGS):

9/17/2024 – Navigator was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2024 – Navigator is now covered by analysts at DNB Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2024 – Navigator was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2024 – Navigator was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2024 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2024 – Navigator had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Navigator was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – Navigator is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Navigator Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 314,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,940. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navigator

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 246,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Navigator by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

