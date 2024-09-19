Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
Recon Technology stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.
About Recon Technology
