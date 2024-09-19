Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.25

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

