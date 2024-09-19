Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.25

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%. On average, analysts predict that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

