REE Automotive (REE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect REE Automotive to post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter.

REE Automotive Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ REE opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

