Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

