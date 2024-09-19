Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $24.11. Regis shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 44,917 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Regis Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

