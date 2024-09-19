Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 34,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 39,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Rego Payment Architectures Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

