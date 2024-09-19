Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 1%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 6,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 22.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.06 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

