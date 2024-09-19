Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RELX

Relx Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Relx

NYSE:RELX opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.