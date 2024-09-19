Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Relx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
