Remington Resources (CVE:RGM) Shares Up 3.1%

Remington Resources Inc (CVE:RGM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Remington Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$593,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

About Remington Resources

(Get Free Report)

Remington Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Blunt claims located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Goldera Resources Inc and changed its name to Remington Resources Inc in April 2006.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remington Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remington Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.