Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Shares Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.76.
Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.
