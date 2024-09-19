Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3,066.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,436 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $33,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 9,720.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $128,535,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

MarketAxess stock opened at $259.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

