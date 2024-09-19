Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.06 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Quanex Building Products worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $936.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

