Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.86 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VICI Properties worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

