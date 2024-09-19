Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.91 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 672.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 522,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $34,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

