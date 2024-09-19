Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.19 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $35,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBWI opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

