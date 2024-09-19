Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.11 Million Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 649,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.43% of Teekay worth $36,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,579,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:TK opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $795.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

