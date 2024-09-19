Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.96 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $109.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

