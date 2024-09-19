Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.65 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Carnival Co. & worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $51,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $9,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CUK opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

