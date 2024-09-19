Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $42,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 405,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

