Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 103,859 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,859 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $36,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of GMAB opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

