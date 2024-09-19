Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 929,800 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $105,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

