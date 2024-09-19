Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.92% of Ennis worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Ennis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

