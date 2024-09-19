Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.87% of GeoPark worth $35,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in GeoPark by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

