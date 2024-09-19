Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Kanzhun worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

BZ stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

