Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,544.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $31,640.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,544.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

View Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.