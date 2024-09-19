Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,126 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $33,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chemed by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,328,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $577.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $497.36 and a one year high of $654.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.35.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.