Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 290,400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after buying an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

TSN stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

