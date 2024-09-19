Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $35.13 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $608.97 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $619.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

