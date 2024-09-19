Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $37.77 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Flutter Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1,725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $11,310,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $547,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FLUT opened at $228.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.19. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $232.05.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.