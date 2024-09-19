Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 645 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 643 ($8.49). 64,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 181,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Renewi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RWI

Renewi Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £522.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,453.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 659.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 628.09.

In other news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £60,660.95 ($80,133.36). Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Renewi

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.