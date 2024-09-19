Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Replimune Group worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $680.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

