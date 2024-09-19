Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 19th (APLT, APP, AZPN, BCE, BCTX, BK, CBRL, CBUS, CCL, CNK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 19th:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target boosted by Leerink Partners from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $204.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $94.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $112.00 to $109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $65.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $460.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $154.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $147.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

