Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 19th (APLT, APP, AZPN, BCE, BCTX, BK, CBRL, CBUS, CCL, CNK)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 19th:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target boosted by Leerink Partners from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $204.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $94.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $112.00 to $109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $65.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $460.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $154.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $147.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

