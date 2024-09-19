Research Analysts Set Expectations for Foran Mining Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Foran Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year.

Separately, Cormark lowered Foran Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Foran Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOM opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 3.82.

