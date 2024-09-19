Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Sunday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $14.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.70. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

