Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 19th (AAPL, ACET, AGIO, ALNY, AMZN, ARDT, AT, AVY, AWK, AZO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.24) target price on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $252.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $254.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $292.00 target price on the stock.

Braemar (LON:BMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $570.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $730.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $570.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $625.00 target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a £124 ($163.80) target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $259.00.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $181.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $431.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

