Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 19th (AEE, CNTA, DUK, EVRG, EXC, LNT, OGE, PNW, PPL, TGT)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 19th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.