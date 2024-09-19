Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 19th (AEE, CNTA, DUK, EVRG, EXC, LNT, OGE, PNW, PPL, TGT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 19th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

