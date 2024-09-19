ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 23rd. The 1-58 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 20th.

RSLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 3,117,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,684. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

